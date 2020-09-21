Chenequa home on Pine Lake sold for $4.4 million

Totals 4,200 square feet, has five bedrooms

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: Realtor.com
Photo: Realtor.com

A home on Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa has been sold for just over $4.4 million, according to state records.

The roughly 4,200-square-foot, two-story house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to village assessment records. It was built in 2011 in the Colonial style. It also has a single fireplace.

It sits on Pine Lake, but is also just across the road from Beaver Lake. It’s also less than a half-mile from the Chenequa Country Club.

The seller is Uncompahgre Land Co. LLC, which is registered to Robert Schmidt of Milwaukee-based development firm Boulder Venture. It was sold to Pine Lake 2020 Trust.

Prior to its sale last week, the home was last sold in 2003 for $2.1 million, according to village records. Its assessed value is $1.89 million.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display