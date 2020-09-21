Chenequa home on Pine Lake sold for $4.4 million

A home on Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa has been sold for just over $4.4 million, according to state records.

The roughly 4,200-square-foot, two-story house has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, according to village assessment records. It was built in 2011 in the Colonial style. It also has a single fireplace.

It sits on Pine Lake, but is also just across the road from Beaver Lake. It’s also less than a half-mile from the Chenequa Country Club.

The seller is Uncompahgre Land Co. LLC, which is registered to Robert Schmidt of Milwaukee-based development firm Boulder Venture. It was sold to Pine Lake 2020 Trust.

Prior to its sale last week, the home was last sold in 2003 for $2.1 million, according to village records. Its assessed value is $1.89 million.