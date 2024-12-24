Login
Energy & Environment

Charter Steel adds 19.5-megawatt solar installation at Saukville facility

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A 19.5-megawatt solar project was recently completed at Charter Steel's manufacturing facility in Saukville.
Last updated

Pewaukee-based Sunvest Solar, a developer of renewable energy projects across the country, recently completed construction of a 19.5-megawatt solar project at Charter Steel’s Saukville facility.

The project is the largest behind-the-meter solar installation in the state. It will help Charter Steel, Wisconsin’s largest single energy user, make steel using clean, local electricity.

Behind-the-meter solar projects describe renewable energy configurations where energy is produced and consumed on site.

Charter Steel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company did not disclose how much money was invested in the solar project.

“We are proud to integrate renewable energy into our operations through this partnership with SunVest Solar,” said Joel Casterton, president of Charter Steel, in an announcement from the company. “This innovative project reflects our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence while reinforcing our role as a responsible leader in the steel industry.”

Charter Steel is a division of Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing that produces wire rod and special bar quality products. Charter Steel employs more than 1,300 people in Saukville; Cleveland, Ohio; and Fostoria, Ohio.

