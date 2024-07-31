Charter Manufacturing acquires Ohio-based Niles Iron

Mequon-based Charter Manufacturing
, a group of metals manufacturing businesses, has acquired Niles, Ohio-based Niles Iron & Metal Company
from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Niles Iron is a regional scrap metal recycling company with two locations in Niles, Ohio. One yard, situated on 52 acres, is dedicated to the purchase, processing, storage, and transportation of all grades of iron and steel scrap. The second location is focused on non-ferrous metals, particularly aluminum. Niles Iron serves suppliers throughout the Midwest and Northeast.
“The deal is unique in today's modern age because it brings together two fourth-generation privately held companies,” according to a Tuesday announcement from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
. “The new partnership will allow both companies to continue their family legacy while benefiting from existing synergies between Niles Iron and Charter Manufacturing.”
Charter Manufacturing has more than 2,300 employees across its corporate location and portfolio businesses: Charter Aarrowcast/Charter Dura-Bar, Charter Steel, Charter Wire, and Niles Iron & Metal.