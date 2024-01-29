Charter Communications to lay off 173 employees in downtown Milwaukee

Charter Communications, known locally as Spectrum, plans to close its downtown Milwaukee residential retention call center and lay off 173 employees who work at the facility at 1320 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. In a federal WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act) notice posted on Monday, the company states the employees, 148 of

