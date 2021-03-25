Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums reopening next week

The Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums in Milwaukee will reopen next week after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museums will require visitors to make timed reservations and maintain social distance when they reopen to the public beginning March 31.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff remain our highest priority,” said executive director John Sterr. “Precautions have been taken to mitigate risks of the coronavirus based on current government health and safety guidelines. We deeply appreciate the patience and cooperation of our museum guests and are eager to welcome them back.”

Under the city of Milwaukee’s recent public health order, museums may now operate at an indoor capacity of up to 100%, or a maximum 1,000 individuals, with physical distancing and mask wearing requirements.

With its reopening, the Villa Terrace will unveil a new exhibit, “Villa Incognito: Latent Narratives in the Permanent Collection,” curated by the museums’ senior curator Shana McCraw. The exhibition, which will be on view from March 31 to Sept. 26, examines the mansion and a group of objects from its collection, including reproductions, faux finishes, 20th century copies of 17th century objects, miniature housewares for children and reassemblies.

Visitors are required to book reservations online at villaterrace.org and charlesallis.org. Reservation times are available Wednesday and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Four other Milwaukee museums – Discovery World, the Harley Davidson Museum, Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee Public Museum – also reopened this month after being closed since fall 2020.

