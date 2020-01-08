CentroMotion will move HQ to Pewaukee

CentroMotion, formerly the engineering components and systems segment of Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group, will move its corporate headquarters and more than 90 employees to an office building in Pewaukee.

Enerpac Tool Group was formerly known as Actuant Corp. Last year the company changed its name to Enerpac.

Then Enerpac spun-off its engineered components and systems segment in a $214.5 million sale of the business to an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC. One Rock renamed the division as CentroMotion and said it would keep the company’s headquarters in the Milwaukee area.

According to an announcement today, CentroMotion will move its headquarters to a 16,000-square-foot space in the Riverwood Corporate Center III building at N19 W24200 Riverwood Drive in the City of Pewaukee.

MacKenzie Krueger and Ben Anderson of Colliers International – Wisconsin represented CentroMotion in the lease transaction, while Lyle Landowski and Joe Moritz of Colliers International – Wisconsin represented the landlord, an affiliate of Chicago-based Zeller Realty Group. Tony Sawyer, also of Colliers International – Wisconsin, will be managing the project.

CentroMotion is effectively moving from the Enerpac headquarters in Menomonee Falls to Pewaukee, but is subleasing space at Crossroads Corporate Center along I-94 in the Town of Brookfield until the Pewaukee space is ready, Anderson said.

CentroMotion is a provider of motion, actuation, and control solutions sold globally through a portfolio of brands. The company has 2,200 employees operating in 13 manufacturing and six other sites around the world, including Wisconsin-based plants in West Bend and Westfield, which employ around 400.

“We are proud to announce this important additional milestone to the many milestones that our CentroMotion team has enabled us to achieve over the past year as we launched our newly created company,” said CentroMotion chief executive officer Roger Roundhouse. “We are pleased to continue the growth of our business globally, while keeping our headquarters here in the Milwaukee area.”