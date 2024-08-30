Subscribe
Manufacturing

Centrisys plans to expand with addition to building near its HQ

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Photo courtesy of Centrisys
Last updated

Kenosha-based industrial centrifuge system manufacturer Centrisys plans to expand with an addition to an industrial building next to its headquarters at 9586 58th Place, according to information submitted to the city’s Plan Commission. The company would occupy a 55,767-square-foot space that would be added to an existing 36,865-square-foot industrial building at 9606 58th Place, next

