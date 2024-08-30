Centrisys plans to expand with addition to building near its HQ

Kenosha-based industrial centrifuge system manufacturer Centrisys
plans to expand with an addition to an industrial building next to its headquarters at 9586 58th Place, according to information submitted to the city's Plan Commission.
The company would occupy a 55,767-square-foot space that would be added to an existing 36,865-square-foot industrial building at 9606 58th Place, next door to its headquarters. That building is currently occupied by The Blast Shop
, a powder coating shop with 27 employees, which would remain there.
Centrisys would use its space in the building for office space and production. It plans to have 5 office employees there and 15 shop employees.
The Centrisys headquarters and the building that would be expanded are located in the Business Park of Kenosha, where Centrisys has multiple other buildings.
Centrisys builds centrifuges that are used in water and wastewater treatment, oil processing and recovery, food processing and biofuel plants throughout the world. The company came to Kenosha in 1999.