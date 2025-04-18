Central Storage & Warehouse completes latest expansion at Caledonia facility

Madison-based cold storage operator Central Storage & Warehouse
has completed a third expansion at its Caledonia warehouse that’s added 109,636 square feet of space and 15,000 frozen pallet positions.
The facility, which now spans more than 334,000 square feet, is located at 12725 4 Mile Road.
Central Storage & Warehouse provides third-party refrigerated warehousing services in the Midwest. It operates five facilities throughout Wisconsin, each with frozen and refrigerated capabilities. The company’s customers include food and beverage manufacturers and life sciences businesses.
"This is the largest building by cubic feet in CSW's 78-year history and the first freezer we've built at 50 feet clear," said Hill Hamrick
, co-CEO of CSW. "This expansion was absolutely essential to supporting our customers' continued growth and is a testament to our warehouse team's ability to deliver best in class customer services."
Originally constructed in 2019 with expansions in 2023, 2024, and now 2025, the facility offers an array of distribution services, has cross-docking capabilities, a drop trailer lot, and is USDA inspection certified for import and export services.