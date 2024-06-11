Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Central Storage & Warehouse breaks ground for Caledonia expansion

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Central Storage & WarehouseConsolidated ConstructionPalermo'sGiacomo FalluccaSam Krieg
Last updated

Madison-based cold storage operator Central Storage & Warehouse recently broke ground on the fourth expansion project at its Caledonia facility, located at 12725 4 Mile Road. The expansion will add 109,636 square feet of new space which will provide a freezer loading dock featuring ten dock doors, almost 15,000 pallet positions and an office addition.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee