Central Storage & Warehouse breaks ground for Caledonia expansion

Madison-based cold storage operatorrecently broke ground on the fourth expansion project at its Caledonia facility, located at 12725 4 Mile Road. The expansion will add 109,636 square feet of new space which will provide a freezer loading dock featuring ten dock doors, almost 15,000 pallet positions and an office addition. The project will also create 15 new jobs. “We couldn’t be prouder to continue adding jobs to this community as we grow," saidco-chief executive officer of Central Storage & Warehouse. Central Storage & Warehouse provides third-party refrigerated warehousing services in the Midwest. It operates five facilities throughout Wisconsin, each with frozen and refrigerated capabilities. It’s customers include food and beverage manufacturers and life sciences businesses. Central Storage & Warehouse has provided cold storage for Milwaukee-basedPizza for more than 15 years. “They are a trusted and reliable partner for our growing business,” said, CEO and chairman for Palermo’s. “We appreciate CSW’s collaborative and ‘can-do’ approach. They are committed to the continued successes of both of our businesses.” Appleton-basedis leading the design and construction for the Caledonia expansion project.