Celesta closes after three years on Milwaukee’s East Side

Owner says new small business will take over Farwell Avenue space

Vegan restaurant Celesta has closed its doors on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Chef and owner Melanie Manuel announced the news over social media last week: “It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing some news with you today- Celesta Restaurant is now closed. Words cannot express my profound amazement for the support my team and I have received over the past five years…”

The restaurant opened at 1978 N. Farwell Ave. in spring 2018. For nearly two years prior to that, Manuel ran a pop-up vegan concept and catering service called Beatrix Foods. Celesta has become known for its plant-based comfort food, such as mac and ‘cheese’ bowls, popcorn ‘chicken,’ buffalo seitan ‘chicken’ sandwich, and ‘fishless’ fish fry.

Celesta kept its 24-seat dining room closed throughout the pandemic, but the restaurant remained open for contactless curbside pick-up and third-party delivery. Ready-made meal packs and take-and-heat entrees were added to the menu as creative ways to continue serving diners.

Last year, Manuel struck a partnership with Whitewater-based Toppers Pizza to develop three vegan pizzas, which are now available at all 65 locations in 12 states.

According to the announcement, an “incredible small business” plans to take over the North Farwell Avenue space soon. Meanwhile, Manuel plans to use her cooking skills to put on small events, such as dinner parties, cooking classes, and collaborative pop-ups.

In a phone call with BizTimes on Monday morning, Manuel said she plans to share additional details later this week on the new tenant for the Celesta space and what’s next for her as well as her decision to close the restaurant.

In response to diner requests, Celesta will have a ‘flash event’ tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., serving up more than a dozen favorite menu items. Diners were instructed to place orders in advance through Celesta’s website. As of Monday morning, all but one item was sold out.