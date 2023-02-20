CBD business plans to open hemp dispensary in Third Ward

Menomonee Falls-based TerraSol CBD is planning to open a store in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, which would be its second location.

The hemp dispensary is planned at 240 N. Milwaukee St., according to an application for a commercial alteration permit recently filed with the city. It is meant to serve as the business’ flagship location, said co-owner Keefe Olig.

“We’re trying to make a statement,” Olig said. “We’re spending a lot of time and money on making a unique, nice location in the Third Ward. We love the area.”

Alongside business partner Mike Sickler, Olig opened the first and currently only TerraSol CBD store in 2018, located at N88 W15517 Main Street in Menomonee Falls. The hemp products carried by TerraSol CBD originate from farms in Wisconsin and Colorado and include edibles, salves, vape cartridges, flower and more.

“We have people from Illinois that come and buy from us,” Olig said. “We are looking forward to full legalization (of cannabis in Wisconsin) someday, but until then, we’re enjoying the fact that we don’t have to deal with issues other states have to deal with, like caps on how much you can buy and heavy taxes.”

Milwaukee-based Dan Beyer Architects are on-board to completely redesign the interior of the Third Ward space, including custom cabinetry and lighting, Olig said. With a budget of approximately $420,000, construction is set to begin early March once the permit is approved by the city.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, there’s always something unexpected that occurs that increases costs,” Olig said. “But the plans are all drawn up, and we’re just waiting to start.”

Olig anticipates an official opening for the Third Ward location in May with a tentative staff of 6-10 employees.

“Like any business, there’s good and bad,” Olig said. “It’s been a challenging but fun endeavor, and we’re enjoying the ride.”