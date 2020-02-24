Cascio Interstate Music files for receivership

Cascio Music Co. Inc., the parent company for New Berlin music instrument retailer Cascio Interstate Music has been placed into receivership by a court order under Chapter 128 of state statutes.

Milwaukee attorney Seth Dizard of O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing S.C. is the court-appointed receiver for the company.

The business remains in operation, for now. There will be on-going efforts to find a buyer for the business, Dizard said in a letter to the state Department of Workforce Development.

If a buyer cannot be found, the Cascio Interstate Music will go out of business and permanently cease operations, Dizard’s letter states.

The company is planning to cease operations on April 20. That would result in the elimination of 71 jobs, Dizard’s letter states.