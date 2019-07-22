Carlson Tool adds third building in Cedarburg

Cedarburg-based Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp. is expanding its operations with a third plant near its existing operations.

The company, which provides tooling and precision machining services, bought the nearly 63,000-square-foot facility at W60 N171 Cardinal Ave. in Cedarburg for a little more than $2 million in May, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $1.7 million, according to Ozaukee County records.

The facility is about a half mile from Carlson Tool’s existing facilities along Pioneer Road. It has 54,000 square feet of plant space divided between manufacturing and warehousing.

Jerry Edquist, president of Carlson Tool, said the company was fortunate to find additional manufacturing space in close proximity to its existing facilities. The company plans to move equipment and some employees to the new facility over the summer.

“This in turn will free up space in existing plants for larger equipment,” Edquist said.

Carlson Tool has 160 employees and is also looking to hire additional employees in multiple precision manufacturing positions.