Notable Women in Manufacturing: Carla McGinn

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Notable Women in Manufacturing Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Number of years with your current company/firm: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: Accounting/UW-Whitewater

Accounting/UW-Whitewater Graduate degree/university: CPA

Carla McGinn has served as vice president of finance and human resources at Oconomowoc-based CL&D Graphics for just over a year, but her impact, particularly during COVID-19, has been impressively noticeable.

“Carla has done a masterful job navigating both the finance and human resource responsibilities during COVID-19 for an employer that has been extremely busy over the past six months,” said Jeff Budzien, vice president, BMO Harris Bank. “Carla balances the two responsibilities beautifully, both with delicacy on the HR side and strength on the finance side.”

CL&D provides flexible packaging solutions for clients. The company has seen an uptick in business throughout the pandemic, thanks in part to a strong leadership team and product offerings in the food and sanitation spaces.

McGinn has stayed on top of the safety concerns of remaining operational during COVID-19 and has also simultaneously managed the stimulus programs and the finances of the business.

She has more than 15 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, working primarily in finance for companies like TJ Hale Company, Glenn Rieder, Miller Brewing Company, and others. She has also served as a board member for Stars & Stripes Honor Flight.