Cardinal Stritch names associate dean for its School of Business

Cardinal Stritch University in Fox Point has named Andy Singer the associate dean of its School of Business.

The Cardinal Stritch School of Business includes nine undergraduate degree programs and three master’s degree programs. Singer will lead its faculty, develop growth initiatives for academic programs and oversee Stritch’s accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.

“We are excited to welcome Andy to the Stritch family,” said Dr. Carl Mueller, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “He built an impressive business acumen through his extensive career and his ability to create and cultivate mutually-beneficial relationships will create new opportunities for current and prospective students as well as for University partners.”

Singer comes to Stritch from Lourdes University in Toledo, Ohio, where he served as the director of the MBA program and an assistant professor of business.

"Joining Stritch is an exciting opportunity to help the university grow the School of Business, and help Milwaukee businesses and corporations develop a well-educated, driven, and ethical workforce for the future," Singer said.

Prior to his work in academia, Singer worked for more than 20 years in the business world and had responsibility for sales, product management and marketing for manufacturing, wireless telecommunications and technology companies. He served as president of Massachusetts-based Radio Waves, a provider of antennas for various microwave and broadband wireless applications, for 10 years.

Singer also provides a vast array of training at the executive, technical and management levels through Singer Executive Development, LLC.

Singer earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.