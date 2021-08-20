Capital Midwest Fund raises $13.65 million

The Capital Midwest Fund, a Mequon-based venture capital fund, raised $13.65 million, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CMF invests in revenue-stage startups located in central U.S. states with products…

The Capital Midwest Fund, a Mequon-based venture capital fund, raised $13.65 million, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CMF invests in revenue-stage startups located in central U.S. states with products or solutions in a variety of industries including industrial, manufacturing and energy technology. CMF's fourth fund had a total offering of $100 million. The round was raised by 30 investors, according to the SEC filing. Founded in 2006, CMF is operated by father and son Daniel and Stephen Einhorn. CMF has invested in 24 companies since it was founded. Its portfolio companies include startups with software-as-a-service products and internet of things technologies including Milwaukee-based. Earlier this year, CMF brought on Michael Harper as a partner to help lead investments for the fund. Before CMF, Harper worked as an operator and partner of Urban Clean Energy Ventures (d.b.a. M2R Electric Services) where he focused on clean energy technology and energy efficiency.