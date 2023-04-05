Capital First Trust to double office size with move in Walker’s Point

Timbers Building. Image from Founders 3.

Last updated on April 5th, 2023 at 02:06 pmCapital First Trust Co. is trading one office space in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood for another as the firm plans to double its physical footprint. Capital First, currently located at 234 W. Florida St., has leased the entire fifth floor of the Timbers Building at 700 W.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

