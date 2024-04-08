Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Restaurants

Camp Bar in Shorewood to add outdoor patio area

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Rendering of The Campground at Camp Bar in Shorewood.
Last updated

The Shorewood location for Camp Bar, located at 4044 N. Oakland Ave., plans to transform a parking lot and an accessory structure behind the building into a multi-use and multi-seasonal outdoor destination called The Campground, with an outdoor patio and a four seasons bar with gaming space and restrooms.

The Campground’s outdoor space will include a variety of seating options and fire tables, inspired by sitting around a fire in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, plus numerous outdoor TVs to watch sporting events.

“We wanted to stay true to our Camp identity, so it was important that we incorporated elements you’d find in the Northwoods in the Campgrounds design,” said Camp Bar owner, Paul Hackbarth. “Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, we want to maintain that same level of comfort and design our campers have come to know and love.”

- Advertisement -

The Campground will operate year-round.

“The feedback from residents has been phenomenal. The community is excited to have a family friendly patio” said Hackbarth. “The flex space of the accessory building, which we are calling ‘The Cabin’ makes it a great place for guests to host smaller gatherings.”

Hackbarth Hospitality Group was established in 2018. The group owns and operates Camp bar locations in Shorewood, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Deer Camp in downtown Milwaukee, Camp Bar and the Old Fashioned Sipper Club at the Wisconsin State Fair; and event spaces: the Atrium in Shorewood, Birch in Wauwatosa and Vista in Milwaukee.

Rendering of The Campground at Camp Bar in Shorewood.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee