Camp Bar in Shorewood to add outdoor patio area

The Shorewood location for Camp Bar, located at 4044 N. Oakland Ave., plans to transform a parking lot and an accessory structure behind the building into a multi-use and multi-seasonal outdoor destination called The Campground, with an outdoor patio and a four seasons bar with gaming space and restrooms.

The Campground’s outdoor space will include a variety of seating options and fire tables, inspired by sitting around a fire in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, plus numerous outdoor TVs to watch sporting events.

“We wanted to stay true to our Camp identity, so it was important that we incorporated elements you’d find in the Northwoods in the Campgrounds design,” said Camp Bar owner, Paul Hackbarth. “Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, we want to maintain that same level of comfort and design our campers have come to know and love.”

The Campground will operate year-round.

“The feedback from residents has been phenomenal. The community is excited to have a family friendly patio” said Hackbarth. “The flex space of the accessory building, which we are calling ‘The Cabin’ makes it a great place for guests to host smaller gatherings.”

Hackbarth Hospitality Group was established in 2018. The group owns and operates Camp bar locations in Shorewood, Wauwatosa and Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Deer Camp in downtown Milwaukee, Camp Bar and the Old Fashioned Sipper Club at the Wisconsin State Fair; and event spaces: the Atrium in Shorewood, Birch in Wauwatosa and Vista in Milwaukee.