California man who owned shuttered Brookfield law firm charged with embezzlement

By
-

A California man who owned the former BP Peterman Law Group office in Brookfield has been charged with 11 financial crimes after he allegedly embezzled funds from the employee pension benefit plan and health care program. BP Peterman Law Group permanently closed in 2019. Matthew Browndorf has been charged with nine counts of willful failure

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display