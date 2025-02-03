California-based pizza chain to open first Wisconsin location in Greenfield this spring

Irvine, California-based Mountain Mike’s Pizza will open its first Wisconsin this spring in Greenfield.

Established in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s has about 300 locations, but none yet in Wisconsin.

That will change when it opens a location in a 4,200-square-foot space at 7828 W. Layton Ave. The space was formerly occupied by an American Mattress store (which moved to 4736 S. 76th St.) and is located next to a Panera Bread restaurant.

The Greenfield Mountain Mike’s Pizza location will include 13 large televisions, a kids’ arcade, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, a private party room and all-you-can-eat lunch buffet.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Mountain Mike’s franchisees Ranbir Shergill, Jasmeet Shergill and Gurlal Singh, who have exclusive rights to develop at least two additional Mountain Mike’s locations in the Milwaukee region along with an additional three units in Green Bay.

“We’re proud to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Greenfield and introduce Wisconsin to a brand that has delighted pizza lovers for over 45 years with its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, fresh, high-quality ingredients and welcoming atmosphere,” said Ranbir Shergill. “With its family-oriented culture and vibrant dining scene, Greenfield is the perfect community for us to start Mountain Mike’s journey in Wisconsin, and we look forward to sharing ‘Pizza the Way It Oughta Be’ with our community this spring.”

The Greenfield restaurant will be Mountain Mike’s first Midwest location and Wisconsin will be the 10th state that it does business in.

“Our debut in Greenfield this spring is just the beginning of our commitment to sharing Mountain Mike’s signature experience with the communities across the U.S.,” said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “We’re confident that Mountain Mike’s will quickly become a favorite in the Badger State, and this launch marks an exciting new chapter in our nationwide expansion, representing our continued focus on strategic growth and delivering our unique pizza experience to even more fans across the country.”