Cafe and bar planned for Nova retail space in downtown Milwaukee

A cafe and bar is planned for the retail space at the recently-completed Nova apartment building in downtown Milwaukee.

Jeff Kinder is planning to open Haven Cafe in the space at 1237 N. Van Buren St., according to a license applications filed with the City of Milwaukee. Kinder has worked in the bar management space for about 15 years including at establishments such as Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge on the south side and The Estate in Murray Hill.

The 250-unit Nova apartment building, development by New Land Enterprises, which wrapped up construction late last year, includes one 2,300-square-foot retail space at the corner of Juneau Avenue and Van Buren Street. The space is located across the street from retail establishments like Metro Market, Subway and Victor’s night club.

The application says that the cafe will serve coffee and other coffee shop-style beverages, as well as breakfast and lunch foods, in the morning and afternoon and serve beer, wine and alcoholic beverages in the evenings and at night.

The establishment would also host live music and other entertainment events.

Haven will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to the license application.

Kinder is proposing a June 20 opening date, the license application shows.