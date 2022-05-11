LLC tied to former MLB player who was convicted of insider trading acquires Rishi Tea building

A California corporation whose agent is a former Major League Baseball player who was convicted of federal charges related to an insider trading incident has acquired the Rishi Tea building in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley, according to state records.
Yorba Linda, California-based Wilbur-Parthenia LLC
purchased the building located at 185 S. 33rd
Court, near Canal Street, from an affiliate of Brookfield-based Briohn
for $7.45 million, according to state records.
Briohn designed and built the 50,000-square-foot building in 2014. The building is the headquarters for Rishi Tea & Botanicals
. The building, according to Briohn’s website
, is used as a tea processing facility for Rishi and includes separate herbal tea fulfilment and manufacturing areas with precise climate control systems.
The building has an assessed value of about $2.8 million, according to city records.
The registered agent for Wilbur-Parthenia LLC is Doug DeCinces
, according to state records.
DeCinces was a third baseman who played in the major leagues from 1973 to 1987 for the Baltimore Orioles, California Angles and St. Louis Cardinals, and was an All-Star in 1983.
In 2011, DeCinces and three others were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading when the SEC alleged they made illegal profits when Abbott Laboratories Inc. announced plans to merge with Advanced Medical Optics Inc. DeCinces agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle the charges, without admitting or denying the allegations. In 2012 he received a criminal indictment on insider trading related to the same incident and was charged with securities fraud and money laundering. A federal jury found him guilty on 13 counts and he was sentenced to eight months of home detention
and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.