Burlington-based HVAC contractor acquired by Illinois company

Burlington-based Vorpagel Service, Inc.
, a commercial HVAC contractor, has been acquired by Deerfield, Illinois-based Reedy Industries
. Reedy Industries is a commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Vorpagel Service will compliment services provided in Wisconsin by Just Mechanical, which Reedy Industries also acquired in 2019.
"We were looking for a partner that shared our values, put our employees and customers first, and provided the resources we need to help customers solve their most complex problems,” said Eric Vorpagel,
owner of Vorpagel Service.
With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands its service offerings and footprint in Wisconsin while maintaining focus on customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.
"Eric Vorpagel and his team have a proud heritage of expert, responsive and reliable service to the companies that depend on them to build, manage and maintain environments that are energy efficient, cost-effective and safe," said Joe Kirmser
, Reedy Industries CEO. "We are proud to welcome the entire Vorpagel team to our family of companies. Employees will benefit from more opportunities for career growth, training and advanced technology support. Customers will continue to be supported by the same teams they have come to rely upon and benefit from access to Reedy's expert resources, best practices and supply chain."