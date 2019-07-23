Burke Foundation gives $3 million to Milwaukee area organizations

The Milwaukee-based Burke Foundation announced it has awarded a total of $3 million in grants to eight area nonprofit organizations focused on urban education, youth and leadership development.

The grant recipients include:

Messmer High School was awarded a challenge grant to support the creation of a new STEM-focused student productivity center.

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center received a grant to support the Opportunity Youth Re-Engagement Program, which connects unemployed individuals that are 16-24 years old with educational and employment resources.

The Burke Foundation was founded by the late Richard Burke, former chairman of Trek Bicycle.

“Dick Burke’s vision was to make a difference in the lives of Milwaukee’s youth by ensuring that more young people have access to high-quality educational opportunities,” said Kathy Burke, board director of the Burke Foundation and daughter of Dick Burke. “We are excited to continue his legacy with new grants that provide innovative opportunities and programs that we believe can make a transformative impact on the lives our youth and on the long-term viability of our changing community.”