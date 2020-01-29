Bucks, MASH reach tentative agreement for Fiserv Forum workers

Includes $15 hourly minimum wage

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a tentative labor contract that includes a $15 minimum hourly wage for 1,000 workers at Fiserv Forum.

The agreement was reached after six months of negotiations between Deer District LLC, Levy Premium Foodservice and the arena’s employees, represented by Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality (MASH) Workers group.

The Bucks and MASH will publicly announce the agreement today at a press conference.

“These are industry-leading standard-setting agreements will put workers on a path to a living wage and give them the rights and respect that all workers deserve that only come through a union contract,” said Peter Rickman, president of MASH.

Under the new agreement, Fiserv Forum workers will see their pay increase by two-thirds over the previous non-union operation, according to a tweet by MASH.

Workers have the opportunity to vote on the agreement before the contract goes into effect. Voting will close after the Bucks game on Friday and the outcome will be announced soon after.

“We fully anticipate strong endorsements from members voting yes, for the contracts to become effective immediately after the vote is concluded,” Rickman said.

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.