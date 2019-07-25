Bucks Foundation commits more than $300,000 to community organizations

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation today announced it will give more than $300,000 in grants to 15 organizations focused on mental health and trauma-informed care.

Grant recipients include: ACTS Housing, the Alma Center, City on a Hill, CommonBond, Express Yourself Milwaukee, First Stage, Grateful Girls, Hometown Heroes, La Causa, Inc., Milwaukee Christian Center, Meta House, Operation DREAM, SaintA, St. Augustine Prep and Teens Grow Greens.

Representatives from each of the organizations gathered for the grant announcement at Fiserv Forum today.

Combined with previous grant commitments, it brings the foundation’s total investment in community organizations to $500,000 in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to expand our commitment this year to 15 new organizations that foster positive change in the areas of mental health and trauma-informed care,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, executive director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. “The growth of the foundation over the past year has allowed us to not only fulfill previous grant commitments but has given us the opportunity to enhance our platform. We thank all of those who have generously contributed to the foundation, including our ownership group who has graciously supported us as we work to enact positive, significant change in our community and across Wisconsin.”

The foundation launched in 2016 and has since announced and fulfilled more than $1.4 million in grants to nonprofits in Wisconsin.

Applications are being accepted for 2020 grants.