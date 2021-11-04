Bucks, Fiserv, Nancy Lieberman Charities open youth basketball court in Sherman Park

Sherman Park in Milwaukee is now home to a new Dream Court, thanks to funding by Nancy Lieberman Charities, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc.

Located at 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., the basketball court will “provide youth an opportunity to practice teamwork and build character,” according to a news release.

Plano, Texas-based Nancy Lieberman Charities, which offers programming and mentorship on inclusion, social justice, racial equality, and civic engagement, launched its Dream Court program in 2010 and has since installed more than 100 courts across the United States. The program aims to make basketball more accessible to children and provide an environment for them to play. More three million youth play on Dream Courts, with each court serving approximately 120 youth per day.

The new Sherman Park Dream Court is high school regulation size, 50-by-84 feet, with two new basketball hoops. It features a high-performance PowerGame surface from Sport Court in gray and black, with the Dream Courts logo as its centerpiece and the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv logos featured on both halves of the court.

The court was unveiled earlier this week with a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting, children from the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee participated in a basketball clinic on the court, led by Lance Foreman, director of the National Basketball Academy.

“Sports have a way of bringing people together — we saw it this summer as the people of Milwaukee roared the Bucks to victory in the NBA Finals and celebrated that historic achievement,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “Bringing a Dream Court to Sherman Park allows us to connect with the youngest members of our community and make a difference in their lives in a tangible way.”

Fiserv has an existing connection to the Sherman Park neighborhood through its Back2Business program, an initiative aimed at strengthening small, minority-owned businesses through financial support, business expertise, technology solutions, strategic partnerships and community engagement. Fiserv has awarded nearly 150 grants to Milwaukee-area businesses through the program, including to Confectionately Yours, a retail bakery, and Lush Popcorn, a gourmet popcorn company, both based at Sherman Phoenix.

“The Bucks, Fiserv and Nancy Lieberman Charities share a commitment to community, economic empowerment, and diversity in communities across the country,” said Frank Bisignano, president and chief executive officer of Fiserv. “Fiserv has deep roots in Milwaukee, and we are committed to continuing to give back. With local excitement for basketball at an all-time high due to the Bucks’ fantastic championship victory, this is the perfect time to bring a Dream Court to the city.”