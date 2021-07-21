Bucks fans swarm stores for NBA championship apparel

Milwaukee-area sports apparel stores have enjoyed a huge rush in business thanks to the Bucks’ historic NBA playoff run, which culminated in a Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to win the NBA championship.

At the conclusion of the game, several retailers immediately began selling Bucks NBA championship apparel to excited fans.

Lids at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa has been largely sold out of Bucks gear since the team won the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this month. A shipment of Bucks championship t-shirts arrived at the store this morning, with a shipment of 1,000 championship hats (split evenly between Lids’ two area locations) expected this afternoon. Store manager TonyFontanez said he expects all 500 hats at the Mayfair store to be sold out in less than 30 minutes.

“We can’t even keep up with the amount of stuff going off the shelves,” said Fontanez. “Yesterday, we got eight boxes of shipment and had an auction site behind the counter of everyone trying to grab the jerseys as we’re getting them out of the box.”

He encouraged fans who plan to buy championship gear to shop online or get to the store early.

On Tuesday ahead of Game 6, Name of the Game, which is also located at Mayfair, saw its second highest sales day in seven years, said store manager Jason King.

Shipments of Bucks championship gear are expected Friday, and until then, Bucks inventory is limited to a few large-size men’s and women’s t-shirts, he said. The surge in business is a huge relief after a devastating holiday season last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

“This really helps smaller companies like us get back on track. Hopefully customers can be patient because we don’t have enough staff,” said King.

Milwaukee-area DICK’S Sporting Goods stores had championship gear at the ready immediately after Tuesday’s game. Stores opened at 7 a.m. this morning.

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum was selling championship gear shortly after the conclusion of Game 6. The store will have extended hours through the end of July. Preordering opened last night for the Bucks’ official Nike locker room T-shirt and New Era hat celebrating the team’s second-ever title, and first since 1971.