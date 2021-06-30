Brute pizza, Donut Monster opening soon in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward

Targets mid-July opening

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The Landmark Building in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.
Sourdough pizza and scratch-made donuts will soon be the latest additions to the Third Ward food scene. Two local businesses, Donut Monster LLC and Brute LLC, are planning a shared brick-and-mortar location inside the Landmark…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display