Brunch to relocate downtown location

Breakfast and lunch eatery Brunch plans to move its downtown restaurant later this summer about 10 blocks southeast of its current location.

The business will take over the former Sake Tumi space at 714 N. Milwaukee St., according to a license application recently filed with the City of Milwaukee and an announcement made Tuesday. The Asian fusion restaurant, which rebranded for a short time as Red Buddha Lounge, closed within the past year.

Owner Morgan Sampson first opened Brunch in 2016 at 800 N. Plankinton Ave. That location has been closed since early June due to flooding in the basement, according to a news release.

Brunch opened a second location last year at the Sendik’s Towne Centre in Brookfield.

Renovations at the new space are currently underway, with a target reopening set for September.

“We’re really fortunate to have found such an incredible new location,” Sampson said in a statement. “With more space, we can’t wait to grow and serve more people.”

According to the license application, the new restaurant location would occupy the first and second floor of the 9,468-square-foot building. It would also have outdoor seating on a balcony and adjoining sidewalk.

Brunch serves traditional breakfast dishes including eggs Benedict, omelettes and pancakes, as well as original items such as its vegan hash, spinach and artichoke crepes, and breakfast tacos. Lunch items include a brunch burger, and a variety of burritos and sandwiches. Each location serves its own selection of craft cocktails.

Its current hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.