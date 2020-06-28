Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Bruce Gallagher has about 10 years of experience in the residential real estate industry and leads Gallagher Lake Country Real Estate, a second generational real estate team specializing in the Lake Country area. Gallagher Lake Country Real Estate is part of Keller Williams.

Previously, Gallagher was president of Sage Waste Solutions and before that he was president of Equistar Mortgage. He then transitioned from the corporate world to partner with his mother Beachy Gallagher and sister Kathy Gallagher Rosenheimer in the residential real estate business in Lake Country.

The Gallagher Lake Country Real Estate team has been helping people buy and sell homes in the Lake Country area since 1982.

“As lifetime (Lake Country) residents, growing up and raising families on area lakes, nobody knows the market better (than the Gallagher family),” said Charlie Stalle, team leader for Keller Williams Milwaukee. “Together their team closed $53 million (in home sales) in the last 12 months and has seen a tremendous growth in their business, which is up 188%. This places them in the top 20 of agents within the Milwaukee area.”