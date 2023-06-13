TAPCO names new president and CEO

Brown Deer-based Traffic and Parking Control Co. Inc., a manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety solutions, announced this week the appointment of Eric Stangel to the role of president and chief executive officer.
Stangel joined TAPCO in 2006 as an account manager and most recently served as the company’s chief financial officer and managing director.
The position of president and CEO is a new role for TAPCO, created specifically so Stangel can help support the company's growth.
"Eric is an exceptional leader who has played a critical role in TAPCO's success throughout his 17 years with the company," said Andy Bergholz, co-owner of TAPCO. "We're confident Eric is the right leader for our company as it enters its next chapter.
Stangel will guide TAPCO as the company continues to expand into intelligent transportation system solutions with the goal of saving 1 million lives through 1 million connected devices.
“I am honored to be appointed as president and CEO of TAPCO, and I look forward to building on TAPCO’s strong foundation of success,” said Stangel. “We have a rich history delivering innovative lifesaving solutions to the intelligent transportation industry, and I am excited to lead the company as we continue to grow and push our mission forward.”