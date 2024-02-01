Brookfield workforce housing development receives $1 million loan from state

Flats at Bishops Woods will replace two mostly-vacant office buildings

By
-
Rendering of the Flats at Bishop's Woods workforce housing development. Rendering from City of Brookfield

The Flats at Bishops Woods, a 203-unit workforce housing development in Brookfield, received a $1 million loan from a new state program to support housing affordability. The $71 million project is among the first housing developments to be supported through the Vacancy-to-Vitality Loan Program, a loan program for projects converting commercial properties into affordable housing.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display