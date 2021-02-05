Brookfield Square adds sushi restaurant, craft boutique

Brookfield Square in Brookfield recently added two local businesses to its roster: Wasabi Sushi Lounge and Blink Artisan Boutique.

Wasabi Sushi Lounge opened earlier this week, having relocated from across West Bluemound Road to a 6,405-square-foot space inside the mall. The restaurant has been around since 2007. It serves a full menu of Asian-inspired cuisine, including sushi, noodles, soups and salads as well as entrees.

Blink Artisan Boutique opened its 4,144-square-foot store in late 2020 as its second location. The retailer first opened in 2017 at Mayfair in Wauwatosa, selling locally made home goods, jewelry, clothing, soap, furniture and accessories.

Both storefronts are located in Brookfield Square’s east wing, near Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

“We are so proud to partner with local businesses like Wasabi Sushi Lounge and Blink Artisan Boutique,” said Scott Oleson, general manager at Brookfield Square. “Brookfield Square prides itself on offering our shoppers a collection of unique locally owned stores and restaurants, plus national favorites.”

In recent years, Brookfield Square has set out to revitalize the southeast side of the property where Sears once stood, with new dining and entertainment offerings like WhirlyBall, Movie Tavern by Marcus, OrangeTheory Fitness, Outback Steakhouse and others. The past year has been especially difficult for malls as the COVID-19 pandemic drives online shopping habits. In November, Brookfield Square operator CBL Properties filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.