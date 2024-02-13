Brookfield shopping center sold for $10 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

A Brookfield shopping center has been sold from one national investor to another, this time at a value of $10.2 million. Capitol Plaza, located on a 5.7-acre site at 15740 W. Capitol Drive in northeastern Brookfield, is currently anchored by a Planet Fitness and Walgreens, plus a chain hair salon, dentist office, dance studio and discount clothing store, among other small tenants. The property was purchased by an affiliate of Denver-based, which invests in strip malls and shopping centers nationally, the company's website shows. Baceline bought the property from an affiliate of Indiana-based, which has properties throughout the country, with an emphasis on the upper Midwest. Capitol Plaza has an assessed value of $11.6 million, according to county records.