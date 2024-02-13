Brookfield shopping center sold for $10 million

A Brookfield shopping center has been sold from one national investor to another, this time at a value of $10.2 million.
Capitol Plaza, located on a 5.7-acre site at 15740 W. Capitol Drive in northeastern Brookfield, is currently anchored by a Planet Fitness and Walgreens, plus a chain hair salon, dentist office, dance studio and discount clothing store, among other small tenants.
The property was purchased by an affiliate of Denver-based Baceline Group
, which invests in strip malls and shopping centers nationally, the company's website shows.
Baceline bought the property from an affiliate of Indiana-based Great Lakes Capital
, which has properties throughout the country, with an emphasis on the upper Midwest.
Capitol Plaza has an assessed value of $11.6 million, according to county records.