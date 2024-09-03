Brookfield retail property on Bluemound Road sold for $11 million

A two-building retail center on Bluemound Road in Brookfield has been sold for $11.4 million. The property at 17345 W. Bluemound Road was sold to a Butler-based entity called, according to state records. The seller was a New Berlin-based entity called. The property, known as Bluemound Centre, has a total of about 59,000 square feet of retail space with tenants including First Weber Realtors, DXL Big + Tall, NAPA Auto Parts and Shawarma House, among others. It's located just northeast of a retail-based mixed use development known as The Corridor and about a mile west of Brookfield Square Mall. Commercial real estate firmrepresented the buyer and seller. The property had an asking price of $13 million, according to a previous listing. The property has 2,036 square feet available for lease, according to marketing materials for the property from CBRE. Anderson Commercial Group did not immediately respond to request for comment. Exceeding Investment LLC could not be reached for comment.