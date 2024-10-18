Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Brookfield Melting Pot restaurant completes renovation project

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Brookfield Melting Pot gets new outside signage amidst $100,000 remodel. Submitted photo
Learn more about:
Melting PotRob Arias
Last updated

The Melting Pot fondue restaurant at 19850 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield has completed a  $100,000 renovation project that included new dining rooms, bars, and other restaurant upgrades.

Renovations were made to give “a modern look and feel for diners,” including new fabrics, paint, lighting, artwork, new storefront and exterior signage, and a new hospitality desk. The open bar now features new bar stools and a core cocktail area where guests can enjoy a variety of high-level cocktails, according to a press release.

The 5,570-square-foot restaurant, which opened 20 years ago, has a capacity for 162 guests.

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to introduce these changes at our restaurant,” said Rob Arias, owner of five Melting Pot restaurants in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, and two in Wisconsin in Madison and Brookfield. “It’s all about creating a space where our community and guests feel truly welcome. With a more open floor plan and inviting bar area, along with fresh design touches, we’re making the fondue dining experience even more enjoyable without losing the warm hospitality we’re known for.”

The Tampa, Fla.-based Melting Pot franchise has 93 restaurants across the country, including three in Wisconsin in Brookfield, Madison, and Appleton.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee