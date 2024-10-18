Brookfield Melting Pot restaurant completes renovation project

The Melting Pot fondue restaurant at 19850 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield has completed a $100,000 renovation project that included new dining rooms, bars, and other restaurant upgrades.

Renovations were made to give “a modern look and feel for diners,” including new fabrics, paint, lighting, artwork, new storefront and exterior signage, and a new hospitality desk. The open bar now features new bar stools and a core cocktail area where guests can enjoy a variety of high-level cocktails, according to a press release.

The 5,570-square-foot restaurant, which opened 20 years ago, has a capacity for 162 guests.

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to introduce these changes at our restaurant,” said Rob Arias, owner of five Melting Pot restaurants in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, and two in Wisconsin in Madison and Brookfield. “It’s all about creating a space where our community and guests feel truly welcome. With a more open floor plan and inviting bar area, along with fresh design touches, we’re making the fondue dining experience even more enjoyable without losing the warm hospitality we’re known for.”

The Tampa, Fla.-based Melting Pot franchise has 93 restaurants across the country, including three in Wisconsin in Brookfield, Madison, and Appleton.