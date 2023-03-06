Brookfield doctor will repay over $2 million for defrauding state Medicaid program

Healing Corner, LLC in Brookfield. Image courtesy of Healing Corner.

Last updated on March 6th, 2023 at 01:57 pmThe former operator of Brookfield-based medical clinic Healing Corner, LLC has been ordered to repay over $2.3 million after he allegedly submitted several false claims through the Wisconsin Medicaid program. Dr. Siamak Arassi was charged with two counts of violating the False Claims Act in U.S. District

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

