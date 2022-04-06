Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group acquired by L.A.-based consulting firm

Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group Inc. has been acquired by Los Angeles-based Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Patina Solutions provides companies with experienced executives for key projects and interim positions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
According to a press release, Korn Ferry’s acquisition of Patina Solutions provides the company with “substantial” interim executive solutions that will enhance the firm’s search portfolio.
“As part of Korn Ferry, Patina will have even more great solutions to offer our clients. Korn Ferry is a leading global organizational consulting firm, with world class executive search solutions and we look forward to further bolstering our interim executive solutions with them,” said Mike Harris,CEO of Patina.
Patina provides senior level interim executive solutions primarily to the manufacturing/industrial, food and beverage, health care, private equity, consumer packaged goods, and professional services markets. Its network of senior interim professionals are available to fill company needs in finance/accounting, operations, supply chain, engineering, IT and more.
The addition of Patina to Korn Ferry’s talent acquisition portfolio is expected to accelerate Korn Ferry’s ability to capture a greater share of the interim executive solutions market.
“This combination presents real, tangible opportunity for Korn Ferry and our clients looking for the right talent, who are highly agile, with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance, including on an interim basis,” said Gary D. Burnison, CEO of Korn Ferry. “Patina offers the right solutions for today’s workscape. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. What previously was a 10-year career horizon, has narrowed to five years or even just two or three.”
Founded in 2008, Patina Solutions has been a rapidly growing company, even being named to the Inc. 5000 list with three-year sales growth of more than 200 percent in 2017. The company also closed a $3.45 million funding round in 2016.