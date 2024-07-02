Brookfield-based Digicorp acquired by Eau Claire-based IT services provider

Brookfield-based Digicorp, Inc.
has been acquired by Eau Claire-based WIN Technology
, a provider of IT services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Digicorp offers IT, telephony and structured cabling throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Among its services are systems integration, engineering and support services.
WIN Technology is a digital infrastructure provider operating in the upper Midwest. It is the only managed IT services provider in the region that also owns and operates a fiber network.
“WIN Technology shares the same sense of urgency that has been instilled in Digicorp and its employees, which has been critical to our customer’s success over the years,” said George Fahr
, president of Digicorp. “Our shared values – of honoring our commitments and doing what is right for our customers – will accelerate our mutual success as both teams unite in serving our combined customer base and marketplace.”
Digicorp will gain access to a portfolio of enhanced solutions following the acquisition, including network, IT infrastructure, data center and security solutions, along with cloud and advisory services.
"With our robust engineering team serving customers’ IT needs, WIN Technology has expanded our capacity and reach in the Upper Midwest, while also expanding our ability to provide additional products and services to existing Digicorp customers," according to a formal announcement from Digicorp.
Digicorp has approximately 40 employees working out of its Brookfield headquarters located at 3315 N. 124th
St.