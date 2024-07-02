Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Technology

Brookfield-based Digicorp acquired by Eau Claire-based IT services provider

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Scott Hoffman, CEO of WIN Technology, and George Fahr, Digicorp president.
Learn more about:
Digicorp Inc.WIN TechnologyGeorge Fahr
Last updated

Brookfield-based Digicorp, Inc. has been acquired by Eau Claire-based WIN Technology, a provider of IT services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Digicorp offers IT, telephony and structured cabling throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Among its services are systems integration, engineering and support services. WIN Technology is a digital infrastructure provider operating in the upper Midwest.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee