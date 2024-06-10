Brookfield-based contractor CornerStone One names new president

Brookfield-based CornerStone One announced that it has named John Muraski president of the company.

CornerStone One is a company specializing in commercial plumbing, commercial HVAC, earthwork and site utilities servicing southeastern Wisconsin.

Muraski has been with the company for seven years, previously serving as manager of its plumbing division. Prior to that he was a project manager with the company.

As president, Muraski replaces CornerStone One founder Steve Adkins, who will remain with the company as principal, focusing on long-term vision and company strategy.

Jason Pampuch, as partner, will continue his leadership role within the company’s interior plumbing division.