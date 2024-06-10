Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
People in the News

Brookfield-based contractor CornerStone One names new president

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
John Muraski
John Muraski
Learn more about:
CornerStone OneJason PampuchJohn MuraskiSteve Adkins
Last updated

Brookfield-based CornerStone One announced that it has named John Muraski president of the company.

CornerStone One is a company specializing in commercial plumbing, commercial HVAC, earthwork and site utilities servicing southeastern Wisconsin.

Muraski has been with the company for seven years, previously serving as manager of its plumbing division. Prior to that he was a project manager with the company.

- Advertisement -

As president, Muraski replaces CornerStone One founder Steve Adkins, who will remain with the company as principal, focusing on long-term vision and company strategy.

Jason Pampuch, as partner, will continue his leadership role within the company’s interior plumbing division.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.