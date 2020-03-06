Brookfield-based Cielo acquired AsiaNet China, an executive search, recruitment, payroll and recruit process outsourcing business located in Shanghai.

Cielo is a strategic employee recruitment company that specializes in talent acquisition, consulting executive search services in more than 100 countries.

The acquisition will give Cielo a “significant foothold” in China with the addition of four AsiaNet China offices. However, the two companies will combine their Hong Kong operations into one office, according to a press release.

“There’s a major demand for RPO in the China market,” said Sue Marks, Cielo founder and chief executive officer. “This acquisition builds on our existing capability in China to better serve our regional and global customers.”

Cielo and AsiaNet China have been working together since 2018. Daniel Liu, who founded AsiaNet China in 2000, will join the company as Cielo’s vice president in China.

“Joining Cielo strengthens our capabilities in both RPO and executive search,” Liu said. “Further, it significantly increases our ability to serve international companies and sizeable Chinese enterprises in the Greater China Region.

Cielo has 2,000 employees across the globe and approximately 300 in southeastern Wisconsin. All 50 AsiaNet China employees will join Cielo’s team and will stay in China, according to a Cielo spokesperson.