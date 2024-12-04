Brookfield assisted living community sold for $23 million

The Chicago investment firm that recentlyhas also purchased a second Milwaukee area assisted living facility for $23.5 million, according to state property records., a publicly-traded real estate investment firm with more than 800 senior living properties nationally, purchased the 105-unitat 16040 W. Greenfield Ave. Heartis Village Brookfield was built in 2019 by Chicago-basedand Dallas-based. The property, like the one in Glendale, were sold by an affiliate of Caddis, which has completed over $1 billion in development and acquisitions, according to its website. The Brookfield and Glendale properties are the only ones that Caddis had developed or owned in southeast Wisconsin, its website shows. Heartis Village Brookfield offers 71 assisted living units ranging from studios to two bedrooms and 34 memory care studios, according to its website. The 10-acre property has an assessed value of $22.2 million, according to Waukesha County records.