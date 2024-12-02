Glendale assisted living community sold for $17.4 million

An assisted living facility in Glendale has been sold for $17.4 million, according to state property records. Known as Heartis Village North Shore, the 105-unit assisted living community was built by Chicago-based Pathway to Living in 2019 at 100 W. River Woods Parkway. The property was acquired by an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Ventas.

An assisted living facility in Glendale has been sold for $17.4 million, according to state property records. Known as, the 105-unit assisted living community was built by Chicago-based Pathway to Living in 2019 at 100 W. River Woods Parkway. The property was acquired by an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm. The firm owns more than 800 senior living communities nationally, including several in southeast Wisconsin, as well as other medical office buildings. It was sold by a Dallas-based entity called Heartis North Shore Partners LP. Heartis Village North Shore offers 71 assisted living units ranging from studios to two bedrooms and 34 memory care studios, according to its website. Assisted living apartments start at $5,450 a month. The 12-acre property has a 2023 assessed value of $10.8 million, according to Milwaukee County records.