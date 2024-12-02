Login
Real Estate

Glendale assisted living community sold for $17.4 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Heartis Village North Shore
An assisted living facility in Glendale has been sold for $17.4 million, according to state property records. Known as Heartis Village North Shore, the 105-unit assisted living community was built by Chicago-based Pathway to Living in 2019 at 100 W. River Woods Parkway. The property was acquired by an affiliate of Chicago-based investment firm Ventas.

