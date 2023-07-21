Briggs & Stratton CEO steps down suddenly due to personal reasons

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton announced this week its chief executive officer has stepped down. The company confirmed Steve Andrews has stepped down from his role as CEO immediately due to personal reasons.

Briggs & Stratton named Andrews its new CEO following the company’s sale to an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners in 2020. He replaced former chairman, president and CEO Todd Teske.

“Kristina Cerniglia, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer, has assumed the role of interim CEO,” according to a statement from the company.

Cerniglia was most recently chief financial officer of Indiana-based Hillenbrand, a global diversified industrial company that makes compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening and separating equipment and systems, injection molding and extrusion equipment, and burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns for the death care industry.

Prior to Hillenbrand, Cerniglia spent 23 years in the financial organizations at Stanley Black & Decker and United Technologies. She will lead Briggs & Stratton until the Board of Directors names a permanent replacement for Andrews.