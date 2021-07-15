Briggs & Stratton acquires minority stake in clean energy company

Briggs & Stratton has acquired a minority stake in Accelerated Systems, Inc., a measure the Wauwatosa-based engine manufacturer says will accelerate its electrification strategy. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, Accelerated Systems develops complete traction and control…

filed for bankruptcy last year as it faced looming debt maturities and a need for capital to fund its operations heading into a new fiscal year. The company entered bankruptcy with an offer from New York-based KPS Capital Partners to buy Briggs. KPS ultimately acquired most of Briggs' assets for $550 million. Andrews, who worked with KPS as CEO of Illinois-based International Equipment Solutions, was brought in to replace former Briggs CEO Todd Teske after the deal closed in September 2020. Despite being acquired by an out-of-state PE firm, Briggs has said