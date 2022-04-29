Bridget Whitaker promoted to executive director of Safe & Sound

The board of directors for Milwaukee-based nonprofit Safe & Sound, Inc.
announced that Bridget Whitaker
has been promoted to executive director.
Whitaker succeeds Joe’Mar Hooper, who left Safe & Sound at the end of March to take a role with a nonprofit in Arizona.
Safe & Sound works to bridge the gap between law enforcement and local residents to improve public safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods.
Whitaker, a Milwaukee native, has more than 15 years of experience as a human resources professional and joined Safe & Sound in 2019, initially serving as program director. Most recently she served as the deputy director, where she managed the day-to-day operations of the organization.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to move the mission onward and upward,” said Whitaker. “We have an amazing team of talented staff who have a heart for serving people and I feel confident that our collective impact-centered work alongside so many partners who are led by the voice of residents will help create a safer Milwaukee.”
Previously, Whitaker served as the director of human resources for St. Charles Youth and Family Services in Milwaukee. Whitaker is also the co-founder of BlankSpaceMKE, which hosts the annual Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week, Social Action Chair of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Milwaukee chapter, and a member of Professional Dimensions.
“I have a profound love for the City of Milwaukee, and I have dedicated my career to serving people in all facets of my life from the church to the arts community, to women and children. At the core of my work - I am a servant leader,” said Whitaker.