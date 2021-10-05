Brian McManus promoted to chief banking officer of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

Waukesha-based First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced that it has promoted Brian McManus to chief banking officer.

McManus was previously senior vice president of lending for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, and has 22 years of experience in the banking industry. He has been with First Federal Bank of Wisconsin since 2018.

Prior to joining First Federal Bank, McManus worked for BMO Harris Bank (formerly M&I Bank) leading the asset based lending division and later managing a Special Assets Management Unit team for BMO with employees across the Midwest.

In his role as chief banking officer, McManus is responsible for the management, leadership, and growth of the bank’s commercial lending, consumer banking, and residential lending divisions as well as the credit administration and deposit operations teams.

First Federal Bank has $352 million in total assets and branch locations in Brookfield, Waukesha and Milwaukee.