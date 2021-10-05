Brian McManus promoted to chief banking officer of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Brian McManus
Brian McManus

Waukesha-based First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced that it has promoted Brian McManus to chief banking officer.

McManus was previously senior vice president of lending for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, and has 22 years of experience in the banking industry. He has been with First Federal Bank of Wisconsin since 2018.

Prior to joining First Federal Bank, McManus worked for BMO Harris Bank (formerly M&I Bank) leading the asset based lending division and later managing a Special Assets Management Unit team for BMO with employees across the Midwest.

In his role as chief banking officer, McManus is responsible for the management, leadership, and growth of the bank’s commercial lending, consumer banking, and residential lending divisions as well as the credit administration and deposit operations teams.

First Federal Bank has $352 million in total assets and branch locations in Brookfield, Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display