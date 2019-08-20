Betty Brinn Children’s Museum has named former Milwaukee Jewish Day School administrator Brian King as its new executive director.

King, who was previously the head of the private Jewish school and its director of innovation, succeeds longtime Betty Brinn executive director Fern Shupeck.

Shupeck retired in May after 21 years with the museum.

King assumes his new role Sept. 1.

“Throughout my professional career, I’ve been dedicated to developing the next generation of innovative young minds, and I’m very excited to continue this work with Betty Brinn Children’s Museum,” King said. “The museum plays a pivotal role in enriching and creating a lasting impact on the lives of children in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin through its exhibits and programming.”

King was previously a middle school social studies teacher at Milwaukee Jewish Day School. He also owns and operates Woodfashioned LLC, a digital fabrication business.

“We’re delighted to welcome Brian to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum,” said Jessie Lochmann Allen, president of the board of directors. “As we continue to grow and enhance the organization and what we provide to the community, Brian’s proven track record as a leader and change agent is an incredible fit.”

The museum serves 250,000 children and adults annually, including 85,000 through its community outreach initiatives.

In recent years, the museum has grown its own exhibit building business, making them in-house and selling or renting them to museums, libraries and science centers throughout North America. In 2018, the museum opened a new lab in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood to house its exhibit development operation, makerspace initiatives and teacher training.

Museum leaders are also mulling the possibility of relocating from its current building at 929 E. Wisconsin Ave.