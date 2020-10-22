Brewers secure multi-year sponsorship deal with Fleet Farm

Fleet Farm will soon have its brand displayed throughout Miller Park and attached to several community programs led by the Milwaukee Brewers, thanks to a new multi-year partnership agreement announced Thursday.

The Appleton-based retailer will serve as the new title sponsor for the Brewers Baseball Academy, which is hosted at more than a dozen locations around the state. Fleet Farm will also sponsor some of the team’s outreach programs such as Field of Sweet Dreams, Boy & Girl Scout Day at the Ballpark, and the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk benefitting the Brewers Community Foundation, according to a news release.

Many of those events were postponed or moved to a virtual experience in 2020, with plans to resume in 2021.

“Fleet Farm has been a staple in Wisconsin for more than 65 years, and we know that there will be great synergies between our two iconic brands,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers’ president of business operations. “We look forward to creatively activating our partnership in further enhancing the Miller Park experience for everyone.”

In addition to Miller Park, Fleet Farm’s branding and “online assets” will appear at Helfaer Field and American Family Fields, the Brewers’ practice facility in Phoenix.

Fleet Farm carries full-price and discount merchandise including outdoor and activewear, auto parts, farm and pet supplies and household products. It has 45 stores locations across the Midwest, including five in southeastern Wisconsin.

“Fleet Farm is proud to be a strong, local community partner,” said Heath Ashenfelter, Fleet Farm EVP, chief merchandising and marketing officer. “We are excited to work with the Brewers to bring our two iconic Wisconsin brands together to engage our customers.”